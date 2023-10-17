A special Storm Tracker Shoutout to the Retired Professional and Business Men’s Club. I had a chance to speak with these folks recently at the Petroleum Club in downtown Wichita.

We talked about the evolution of tornado sirens and how tornado warnings changed over the decades. Unfortunately, both of which the result of tornadic disasters here in Kansas such as the 1955 Udall Tornado, the Ruskin Heights Tornado that hit the Kansas City Metro, starting on the Kansas side, in 1957, and El Dorado Tornado in 1958.

We also chatted about my weather career path that brought me back home to Wichita and KSN.

Thank you, Retired Professional and Business Men’s Club for the opportunity to speak to you all.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman