Great things are happening in our local school districts. Wednesday afternoon, I went back to Rex Elementary in Haysville. Proud to say I attended Rex Elementary when I was little.

How cool is this…I was asked to take part in their Road Runner Show! Fifth graders have to apply for this and record these announcements each week. They have to learn to read a teleprompter to give Rex Elementary’s news! Smart group who asked quite a few questions. And I think we may have a few future meteorologists in this group.

We discussed Haysville’s history with tornadoes and the group even knew a few others that made headlines, like the Joplin tornado, more than a decade ago.

We had a blast doing this today! Thank you, Kelly Kennedy, for having me out to chat with this bright group with futures in broadcasting!