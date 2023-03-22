Kids at Ruth Clark Elementary in Haysville were eager with anticipation for a special visit Tuesday morning. KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams and Storm Tracker 3 came to the school and received a welcoming reception. Students learned what goes into making a forecast, different types of severe weather, and how to stay safe during severe weather.

Students were also asked different questions to test their weather knowledge and they also had some of their own questions answered. After spending time discussing weather inside, it was time to go outside and check out Storm Tracker 3, which was especially an exciting part of the visit. Chilly and breezy conditions kept students from spending too much time outside but it was still a fun, educational experience.