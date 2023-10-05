We could not have asked for better weather for Safari Edventure Day at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Local school children learned about animals, nature, culture and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics).

Meteorologist Jack Maney and I talked about all things weather and how we use Storm Tracker 3 to keep folks safe.

Students from USD 259 (Wichita Public Schools), USD 267 (Renwick School District (Colwich, Garden Plain, Andale and St. Marks)), and other nearby districts were in attendance.

Thank you, Sedgwick County Zoo, for the invitation to share our love for weather with others and inspire the next generation of meteorologists.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman