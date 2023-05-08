Now that we are into the month of May, sixth graders at Santa Fe 5/6 Center in Newton have started their weather unit. A few things they have learned include rain, hail, and tornadoes. KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams gave the students a visit to not only show them how to identify severe weather but also how to keep themselves and their families safe.

Students proved to be knowledgeable despite only being in their weather unit for a short time.

There were still plenty of questions that went right up to the end of the visit. There was even an impromptu photo session with students and teachers.

A few more pictures taken during the weather talk.

Santa Fe 5/6 Center in Newton, Thank you for having us out today!