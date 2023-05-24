We are in the heart of severe weather season here in Kansas. Today I was invited to speak to the wonderful folks of Cargill here in Wichita about the different forms of severe weather and how to stay safe.

Topics of discussion included the different breeds of tornadoes from landspout to supercell and Q-L-C-S tornadoes. We went over what the Enhanced Fujita Scale is and how we use it to rate tornadoes. We also talked about where to seek shelter from a tornado whether on the road, at work or at home with the kids. We also covered lightning, flooding and hail safety.

Thank you Cargill for having me out today to give this year’s severe weather safety presentation!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman