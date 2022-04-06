Spaght is GREAT! A special Storm Tracker Shoutout to the wonderful students, teachers and staff of this elementary school in east Wichita. I have had the chance to visit a few times over the last several years and it is always an awesome time.

We are approaching the peak of our severe storm season, so it is a perfect time to take Storm Tracker 3 out and help Spaght’s kindergarten students brush up on their severe weather safety plans. This afternoon we discussed different forms of weather including tornadoes, hurricanes, hail, lightning and thunder.

We went over the safest places to take cover and why it is important to be weather aware days in advance of an approaching storm system.

Thank you so much, Spaght! If you would like Ronelle, Erika, Warren or me to visit your school, send me an email to lisa.teachman@ksn.com.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman