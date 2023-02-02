Stanley Elementary School in South Wichita is Weather Aware. What a beautiful day to take Storm Tracker 3 to visit this incredible group of third graders.

With severe weather season approaching, they are getting prepared. Today we talked about how tornadoes form and how to stay safe from them. We also touched on other weather topics including lightning, flooding and hail safety.

They also took a tour of Storm Tracker 3, looking up close at the equipment and learning how we use it to keep them ahead of the storm, covering our counties in Kansas, Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska.

Thank you Stanley Elementary School in South Wichita!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman