The school year is well underway. We had a great time today at Stanley Elementary School in South Wichita, talking about all things weather with this adorable group of first graders!

We discussed different forms of severe weather and how to stay safe. They know exactly where to go and what to do if a tornado approaches. Severe weather can happen anytime and anywhere if the right ingredients are available. We always need to be weather aware and watching the changing Kansas conditions.

I was asked how I see tornadoes and the high-tech equipment like radar I use in the weather center here at KSN to keep them all safe. Since it was such a beautiful day we had to go outside to check out Storm Tracker 3, our storm tracking vehicle that keeps them ahead of the storm.

Thank you, Stanley Elementary School in South Wichita for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman