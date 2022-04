Temperatures were cooler than 24 hours ago, but still comfortable enough to take it outside. Storm Tracker 3 and I traveled East from downtown Wichita to Andover to meet with the fine folks of Summerfield Senior Residence.

The afternoon began with a tour of Storm Tracker 3, our mobile weather center, under a shield of cloud cover. We discussed the equipment from the multiple cameras to how the signal gets back to KSN for us to broadcast.



We also talked about how radar technology evolved coming out of World War II and why the word “tornado” was forbidden to say in a weather report. Our growing siren system from decade to decade was also discussed and how we can pinpoint which sirens are sounded during a tornado warning.



Different parts of the country are known for different types of weather. I told them about my experiences with upslope snow showers in the West Virginia mountains, tropical storms in Baltimore and how thundersnow stopped the morning commute in the middle of winter along the 435 Loop around the Kansas City Metro.

Thank you for the invitation and I hope to see you all again soon! If you would like a member of the Storm Track 3 weather team to visit your school or group, email us! You can reach me at lisa.teachman@ksn.com.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman