Today I made a weather stop in Andover to speak to this great group of second graders at Sunflower Elementary School.

Right now, several students are learning about different “super storms.” We talked a lot about tornadoes…how to stay safe, how they form and how to stay weather aware. I heard from a few students who had damage done to their homes in the Southeast Wichita/Andover tornado last year.

We discussed different forms of weather, including flooding, lightning, hurricanes and how hail develops.

They had fantastic questions. We could have talked about weather all day!

The students also had a chance to check out Storm Tracker 3, our mobile weather center that keeps them ahead of severe weather.

Thank you, Sunflower Elementary School in Andover for having me out today.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman