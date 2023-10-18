Today’s Storm Tracker Shoutout goes to the wonderful students, teachers and staff at Victory Village Christian Academy in Hutchinson.

We went back in history and took a look at notable Kansas tornadoes from Udall to Greensburg. We discussed how tornado warnings changed over the decades as the use of air raid sirens changed to tornado warning devices. We looked over different forms of severe weather and how to stay safe.

The crew also got to look at Storm Tracker 3 up close and how we use it as a mobile weather center to keep them ahead of severe weather.

Thank you, Victory Village Christian Academy in Hutchinson for having me out today.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman