The school year is already out for some students, but not all. We had a great time today in McPherson at Washington Elementary School, talking about all things weather! It is always a joy going back to this wonderful school filled with incredible weather questions.

We talked about different forms of severe weather and how to stay safe. While the end of the school year is upon us, severe weather can happen anytime and anywhere if the right ingredients are available.

The students asked me about my work day. We went over how I come up with a forecast before heading outside to check out Storm Tracker 3, our storm tracking vehicle that keeps them ahead of the storm.

Thank you Washington Elementary Eagles for having me out to McPherson today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman