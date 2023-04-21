Second graders at Washington Elementary in Wichita were thankful that the weather held up for a visit from Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams. The visit started with a breakdown of Storm Tracker 3 and how the Storm Track 3 Weather Team uses it to keep our community safe. Even after just a few minutes into the visit there were plenty of questions. Students were also eager to share their own experiences with the weather, especially thunderstorms.

After spending some time outside, it was time to head back inside. While students learned about different types of severe weather their knowledge was also tested about different types of clouds and where to go to stay safe. Thank you Washington Elementary School in Wichita for the invitation to speak at your school!