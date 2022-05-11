The school year is rapidly coming to a close. This time of year, many schools study the weather. In particular, tornadoes! Third graders at Washington Elementary School in McPherson are concentrating on this subject. They have been busy preparing a tornado project to present at a schoolwide event. I cannot wait to see what they come up with!

As we work through our spring severe storm season here in Kansas, not only did these students learn what meteorologists do on a daily basis, but they also received a history lesson on different tornadoes that have impacted our area over the last several decades.

We went over the safest places to take cover at home, to being in your car, and why it is important to be weather-aware days in advance of an approaching storm system.

The Andover Tornado was fresh in their minds, and they had many questions related to it.

Thank you so much, Washington Elementary School! If you would like Ronelle, Erika, Warren or me to visit your school, send me an email at lisa.teachman@ksn.com.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman