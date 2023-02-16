Old man winter is making a brief stop now…but, attention will turn to more spring-like and stormy weather before you know it.

Thursday afternoon, I took Storm Tracker 3 to Wellington in Sumner County to speak to Washington Elementary School. It is such a cute school and the students/teachers were absolutely wonderful!

We talked about what a meteorologist does during the day and the forms of weather we are always tracking in the Storm Track 3 weather center. We discussed how tornadoes form and how to stay safe from lightning, hail and floods. Severe weather safety about twisters was also talked about. Washington Elementary School is Weather Aware and ready to take on our approaching severe weather season. Thank you so much for having me out today.

Also, a special Storm Tracker Shoutout to the incredible folks in Burrton. Wednesday evening I met with the volunteer firefighters and gave a presentation on storm spotting. The different types of tornadoes Kansas can get were discussed along with other weather features that these firefighters could encounter in the field. I greatly appreciate you all inviting me out! And THANK YOU for all you do for us in keeping us safe from fires and watching the sky during severe weather. We greatly appreciate you all!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman