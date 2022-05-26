A special Storm Tracker shoutout to this crew at Westwood Presbyterian Church on the west side of Wichita! It was a good day for some lunchtime barbeque and a conversation about weather.

Winds made it chilly before the clouds broke to take a tour of Storm Tracker 3.

We discussed the weather history made here in Kansas and how that changed the way we warn incoming severe weather today.

We talked about how doppler radar technology evolved, how we began using it to our benefit along with advancements in tornado sirens all improving ways of communicating impactful weather events.

Thank you Westwood Presbyterian Church of Wichita!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman