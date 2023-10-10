Temperatures today feel more like summer even though fall is well underway. We had a great time at White Elementary School in Southeast Wichita, talking about severe weather with this energetic group of second graders. Severe weather can happen anytime and anywhere if the right ingredients are available which is why we need to be weather aware throughout the year.

We discussed tornadoes, lightning, hail, flooding, hurricanes…and how to stay safe. They know exactly where to go and what to do if a tornado approaches along with the 3 important things to grab…a pillow…blanket and their shoes…if they only have seconds to get to safety.

We had some great questions from the group that also expanded to fire weather and how wildfires form.

Since it was such a beautiful day we had to go outside to check out Storm Tracker 3, our storm tracking vehicle which keeps them ahead of the storm.

Thank you, White Elementary School in Southeast Wichita for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman