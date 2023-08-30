A special Storm Tracker Shoutout to the fine folks of the Wichita Kiwanis Club. I had the opportunity to speak with them during the lunch hour today. We discussed the history of Thunderbolt Tornado sirens and how these life-saving devices changed the landscape of tornado warnings we still use today. I also talked about my career in weather…how it started here and took me to other parts of the country before bringing me back home to Wichita.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers, dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

The Kansas District is comprised of 70 clubs consisting of more than 1,400 members making a difference in their communities and in the lives of children every day.

Thank you for the invitation to come to your meeting and speak, the Kiwanis Club of Wichita.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman