Our spring season marches on and many schools are studying weather right now. Thursday afternoon, I took Storm Tracker 3 to Wichita’s East High School.

We talked about Kansas’ history with tornadoes and sirens. We also discussed how I became a meteorologist and how they can become one, too. They had many great questions from the strongest tornado on record to what a green sky means in a thunderstorm.

It was such a beautiful day we went outside to check out Storm Tracker 3 and the tools we have on-board to study the weather and keep them weather aware.

Wichita East High School…thank you all for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman