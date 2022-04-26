Deep blue skies with the feeling of spring in the air! The sky matched the school’s colors and it was a great day to head back to high school Tuesday afternoon. This time to Wichita’s East High School to discuss what it is like to be a meteorologist and talk about severe weather safety.

We are approaching the peak of our severe storm season here in Kansas, so it was a perfect time to take Storm Tracker 3 out and help these students brush up on their severe weather safety plans. This afternoon we spent a lot of time discussing tornadoes. Today is the anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that happened in Kansas and Oklahoma called the “Great Plains Tornado Outbreak” that included the Haysville/Southeast Wichita/Andover and Winfield tornadoes.

We went over the safest places to take cover from at home to being in your car and why it is important to be weather aware days in advance of an approaching storm system. I was talked about my storm tracking stories from the field and the scariest moment I experienced which occurred after the Harveyville Tornado. I heard a few gasps!

Thank you so much East High School in Wichita! If you would like Ronelle, Erika, Warren or me to visit your school, send me an email to lisa.teachman@ksn.com.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman