Welcome back! We have some incredible communities in the KSN viewing area with some of the nicest folks around. One of them being Winfield.

It was a pleasure and an honor to be the guest speaker at today’s luncheon and meeting for the Winfield Rotary Club.

We discussed several Kansas tornadoes, including the Udall tornado and how they changed how we do tornado warnings to this day. We also talked about the path I took to become a meteorologist and the journey that brought me back home.

They are doing that in the Winfield community. Thank you to the Winfield Rotary Club for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman