T.J.’s Forecast: Another front brings more chances for strong to severe thunderstorms

As one front departs, another one is already on the move, sparking up more showers and thunderstorms for this evening into tonight. The plus is that this boundary is fairly weak and the instability along and out ahead of it isn’t terribly impressive.

There is enough of it to spark up a couple of severe storms with the primary hazards being gusty winds, hail over the size of quarters, and heavy rains.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move eastward overnight but the front does look to slow down some.

With the heat of the day tomorrow, we’ll have more lift and instability along that boundary which could bring a slightly better chance of a few severe storms.

These look to fire up in the afternoon and early evening and will progress out of here through Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

We could still see a few wraparound showers or storms before this system finally clears the region. High pressure will begin to build in bringing in some drier and more pleasant air but it won’t be long before winds turn around to the south. This will bring in more mugginess and above average temps. Highs look to surge into the 80s and 90s on Thursday and Friday with heat index values possibly over the century mark. Isolated thunderstorms could be seen yet again by the weekend due to another disturbance moving our way.

-T.J.