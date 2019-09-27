T.J.’s Forecast: Another front keeps the roller-coaster ride of temps going

We’ve hit the end of the workweek with our Friday expected to be one of the warmest days so far. A cold front is situated to our west and this has kept much of the viewing area in southerly flow.

As a result, the mugginess has returned and so will the heat. Highs will be surging up into the 80s and 90s this afternoon with a fair amount of sunshine.

As this front marches closer, so will some clouds and the potential for thunderstorms.

Chances are slim because we have a pretty strong cap in the atmosphere or some warm air aloft. This will suppress our storm development but if we can get one to develop, it could quickly turn strong to severe because of the moisture and instability in the air.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around as we progress through the overnight and into our Saturday with some potentially turning stronger again tomorrow.

This boundary will be stalling and just south of front will lie warmer air and more unstable air. This is something to monitor if you have outdoor plans tomorrow.

The primary concerns will be hail and gusty winds. If you have plans to head Downtown for the Wagonmaster’s Chili Cookoff, you’ll probably want the rain gear.

A slim chance will hold into our Sunday with much of Western Kansas drying out. Highs will spike once again as this stalled front begins moving northward as a warm front. Afternoon readings will climb back into the 80s and 90s. Another cold front heads our way Monday into Tuesday and this one looks to bring more widespread rain as well as gusty winds and cooler temps. We’ll have to watch for flooding concerns as we step through the middle of next week. Fall will return in a big way with highs expected to be in the 50s and 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

-T.J.