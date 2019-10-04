T.J.’s Forecast: Another front on the approach

The chance for rain will be increasing once again as our next front begins to move our way.

Ahead of this boundary temps will be a little warmer, and so will the moisture content in the air.

This will aid in keeping the showers around as we progress through the day and into tonight.

It’s not going to be a washout of a day but we could have some lingering showers around for the football games under the lights. You may want to pack an umbrella just in case.

Highs will be limited a bit with the cloud cover but the winds increasing from the SE will help our temps rise into the 60s.

They’ll remain nearly steady through the overnight as the front gets closer, with a few showers and storms around. Scattered showers and storms will be redeveloping Saturday as this cold front moves across the state. With some more heating and more moisture in the air, instability will be a bit greater.

This will give us the shot a few stronger to even severe storms tomorrow afternoon. Gusty winds and larger hail will be the primary hazards.

A trailing wave in the upper-levels of the atmosphere moves in Sunday and this could bring a couple of showers or possible storms with clearing expected through Sunday night. The start of the workweek will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and more seasonable conditions. Highs will be warming back into the 70s which is where we should be for this time of the year.

The sunshine sticks around through mid-week ahead of a third system. This one could bring some moisture back late Wednesday into Thursday with much colder conditions on the back side. I know it’s still near a week away but highs could only be in the 30s to 40s for some spots with lows near freezing. Something to keep in mind as we head through the next 7-days.

-T.J.