T.J.’s Forecast: Beautiful start to the workweek, slim storm chance Tuesday

It’s been a beautiful start to the workweek with more refreshing conditions and below average temps.

Lots of sunshine has been seen thanks to high pressure taking back over the Plains. As a result, sunshine will be in full force through the rest of the evening, with mainly clear skies expected overnight. A spotty sprinkle or thundershower can’t be ruled out in the west but chances are slim.

That area of high pressure keeps moving eastward though, which will keep our winds SW through the rest of the night and into Tuesday. This will usher in warmer temperatures tomorrow along with a little more humidity. Highs will be rounding out in the 90s by Tuesday afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Not only will we see more clouds but the chance for a few storms as an upper level wave of energy moves our way.

The atmosphere will be capped tomorrow but with the daytime heating and instability, some of us may be able to break that cap. If we do, we could see some strong to even severe storms developing.

The primary concerns will be heavy rains, gusty winds, and larger hail. Any storm that does develop will be widely scattered. We’ll keep that chance through the overnight with another disturbance moving in by Wednesday afternoon.

With that we could also see an isolated storm or two turning strong to severe in Western Kansas. This ridge will hold through the week keeping us mainly dry but little ripples in the atmosphere may be enough to spark up a shower or storm. Highs stay in the 90s right through the weekend.

-T.J.