T.J.’s Forecast: Beautiful Sunday leads to a quiet start to the workweek

High pressure has been building in behind the potent low that is still bringing snow showers across the northern tier of the country.

Here at home, it has been beautiful with lots of sunshine and seasonable warmth.

With starry skies on tap again tonight, temps will drop off quickly but with a little more warm air advecting in, it won’t be as cool. Lows will be near average in the 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow will feature an abundance of sunshine as high pressure begins to move away from us.

Highs will be even warmer due to stronger southerly flow ahead of our next cold front.

This will skirt in late Monday into Tuesday bringing with it cooler conditions as well as the chance of a few showers or storms. Coverage isn’t expected to be great with the bulk of the moisture developing east of us.

High pressure then settles in behind this boundary keeping the northerly flow pumping in through much of our Wednesday. This will keep us in a little chilly in Central and Eastern Kansas but the winds will already be turning southerly out west leading to a warmer mid-week. This warming trend continues into Thursday and Friday with highs surging well above average. Afternoon readings will be climbing back into the 70s and 80s.

Another system will be moving our way Friday and this will bring the shot for more moisture. Some showers or storms may linger into the start of next weekend, so if you have outdoor plans keep it right here. With this progressive pattern not looking to end anytime soon, there is the potential for a stronger area of low pressure to arrive late next weekend into the start of the following week. We’ll be monitoring trends closely so make sure you stay tuned for the latest.

-T.J.