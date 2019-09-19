T.J.’s Forecast: Becoming more active across the region

High pressure has continued to move eastward taking the warmest and driest of the air along with it. With that moving away, a series of disturbances will move toward us as we progress through the rest of the week.

The first moves in later on this evening, impacting much of Western Kansas with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

One or two could be in the stronger side, producing heavier downpours and the potential for gusty winds and smaller hail.

The rest of the viewing area should stay mainly dry with just a spotty sprinkle or storm possible. Ahead of this system, winds will remain out of the south to the southeast which will keep the warm air around today. Highs will be well above average with temps topping out near 90°.

Clouds will be thickening up as we head into tonight and Friday with the rain chances also becoming more widespread.

This will impact our temps with cooler conditions on the docket tomorrow into the weekend. Readings will be a little more seasonable with highs in the low to mid-80s. A front will be moving in late Friday into the start of the weekend and this keeps the cooler air around through the start of next week. This boundary could interact with the remnants of Imelda moving northward which could produce tropical downpours this weekend as well. We’re not expecting a washout but we could see periods of heavier rain at times.

A couple of strong to severe storms are not off the table as there is some energy to work with. There will be higher instability as the front skirts through into Saturday, which could bring more strong to severe storms.

This is something we’ll be monitoring as we get closer to Saturday. Our unsettled pattern won’t be done either with another system heading our way by Tuesday with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Slim chances hold beyond Tuesday and into the latter half of next week as this active stretch holds.

-T.J.