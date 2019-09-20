T.J.’s Forecast: Becoming wetter and more unsettled across the region

Our weather pattern is becoming more unsettled as we close down the workweek thanks to an area of low pressure that is moving our way.

This is going to bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms through our Friday with even better chances this weekend.

This disturbance will be scooting eastward as we step into tonight with the possibility of a rogue stronger to severe storm possible this afternoon into the early evening.

The primary concerns are going to be gusty winds and spotty large hail. Not only will we have the chance for storms but clouds and the cold-pool from rain will really keep our temps down. Highs will only be in the 80s throughout the region.

Eastern communities will have some impacts from the remnants of Imelda as tropical rains could be seen through today, which will make for even cooler temps.

The chance for showers and storms will continue into tonight with isolated activity expected ahead of the boundary that will move in tomorrow.

It will remain mild with the clouds and moisture in the air.

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday as a cold front moves in. This is going to provide better ingredients for severe storms and that is where we find a Slight Risk for much of Central Kansas.

Again, the main hazards will be gusty winds and large hail. The only plus of the day is that clouds will be thicker which could keep us a little more stable. It’ll be something we monitor closely. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be seen as any storms cluster together as we head through the overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.

A few lingering showers or thunderstorms will be possible early Sunday before high pressure briefly takes over. This will continue to usher in cooler conditions with highs only in the 70s on Sunday. By Monday, slightly warmer air will move back in as wind turn around to the south. Dry weather will hold with a mix of clouds and sunshine on tap. Another front moves in by Monday night into Tuesday bringing the potential for more showers and thunderstorms. This boundary looks to stall keeping the slim chance for storms around into Thursday.

-T.J.