A cold front will track through Kansas today and usher in our next batch of changes in the form of colder air and a chance of rain. It'll take some time for things to unfold.

A few sprinkles have already popped up around the Kansas/Nebraska line but these should wrap up by sunrise. It's not as chilly of a morning thanks to southwesterly winds but jackets and coats will still be a popular choice of clothing early in the day.