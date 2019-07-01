T.J.’s Forecast: Boundary sparks storms out west, Central/Eastern Kansas staying mainly dry

High pressure has been in control of the Central Plains really throughout the last week but we’re beginning to see some changes as we kick-off the new month.

This area of high pressure is now moving eastward, allowing for a stationary boundary to set-up shop across the NW part of the state. We do have some instability in the atmosphere to work with as well as the better lift provided by the front.

With that, isolated storms will be developing through the evening really hanging right along that stalled frontal area. We could see a few severe storms with the ingredients that we do have into early tonight before we lose some of that daytime heating and instability.

Hail and gusty winds will be the primary concerns but we will have to monitor the flash flooding threat as these storms aren’t moving much.

These look to break up through the overnight but Tuesday will be very similar. With this front hanging around, and the heat of the day, an isolated storm or two is possible again tomorrow but most will be staying dry. Anything that looks to develop tomorrow may turn stronger but right now we’re looking at a minimal threat for any severe storms.

Our spotty storm chances will continue through mid-week a slight chance for an isolated storm on 4th of July. Right now, we’re not expecting anything widespread but make sure you stay with us for the latest.

A better chance of storms arrives by the weekend as a more organized system dips toward us. This one could bring more in the way of rain and thunderstorms but chances still are not all that impressive. The heat will stick with us through the next 7 days as well but highs will be seasonable. Afternoon readings will be hanging in the low to mid 90s for many through the start of next week.

-T.J.