T.J.’s Forecast: Chilly and gloomy stretch comes to a close

This unsettled pattern that we have been dealing with is continuing through our Friday but the good news is we will start to brighten up and dry out as we head into the weekend.

An area of low pressure is tracking through the region bringing scattered showers but this will begin to pull away later on this evening. Winds will switch around from the north behind this system, which will keep us quiet and pleasant through our second weekend of September.

Clouds will begin to break up and diminish late tonight as drier air works in. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s so you can definitely keep that A/C off.

Saturday is looking gorgeous for the time of the year with loads of sunshine and highs in the 80s across the Sunflower State.

A trailing cold front could bring a stray shower or storm to Central Kansas tomorrow afternoon but chances are slim.

An overall quieter pattern takes hold of the region as high pressure keeps its grasp over us. Sunshine prevails through Sunday and right into the third week of September. Temps will remain seasonably cool through mid-week with mainly sunny skies on tap.

A disturbance and associated cold front look to approach late in the week and this could bring a slight chance of showers and storms. It is not looking like there will be a lot of moisture associated with this wave but it is looking possible late Thursday into Friday. If that boundary does push through, it would bring another big, Fall cool-down the KSN Viewing Area. Otherwise, highs will top out in the low to mid-80s through Thursday, with some spots out west, possibly topping out in the 90s.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer