Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas

T.J.’s Forecast: Cold and wintry for the remainder of our Tuesday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have quite the messy weather set-up for our Tuesday as we watching a couple of areas of low pressure. Kansas is thrown in the middle of both and that is why we’re seeing widely scattered snow showers. These will continue into the afternoon and early evening so watch for slick spots as temps hang below freezing. As this same disturbance producing snow now, sinks southward, it will run into moisture and strengthen. This will move back to the northeast overnight and into Wednesday bringing more accumulating snowfall. Here’s the latest!

-T.J.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories