T.J.’s Forecast: Cold and wintry for the remainder of our Tuesday

We have quite the messy weather set-up for our Tuesday as we watching a couple of areas of low pressure. Kansas is thrown in the middle of both and that is why we’re seeing widely scattered snow showers. These will continue into the afternoon and early evening so watch for slick spots as temps hang below freezing. As this same disturbance producing snow now, sinks southward, it will run into moisture and strengthen. This will move back to the northeast overnight and into Wednesday bringing more accumulating snowfall. Here’s the latest!
-T.J.