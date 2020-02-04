T.J.’s Forecast: Cold and wintry for the remainder of our Tuesday

Now that a potent cold front has moved all the way through, strong north winds will continue to pump colder air into the area. The other piece to our next system is the moisture which has gotten started in Northern Kansas in the form of snow showers.

Snow showers, a light wintry mix, or even some chilly raindrops will be possible in South Central Kansas before snow picks up through the rest of the day. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through much of the area in anticipation of today's wintry weather.