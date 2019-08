A boundary sitting over Northern Kansas has brought storms back into the area. Most of them have been behaving and staying below severe limits but they're still capable of gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Localized flooding is looking possible too because some storms may not move all that much.

A chance of storms will linger through the day as conditions stay unsettled. An isolated severe storm still can't be ruled out. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.