T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front brings storm chances, more heat by next week

It’s been a rather refreshing weekend so far but the heat and humidity spiked today out ahead of a cold front that is moving through the region.

Gustier winds from the south ushered in those hotter and more humid conditions with some of us getting close to the century mark this afternoon.

Widely scattered showers and storms will continue to develop as the front races through the state with brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even some small hail in the strongest of storms.

By Monday morning, the front will be moving away from the viewing area and we’ll be seeing a lot more sunshine. The boundary will bring in slightly cooler air and a drier feel to kick-start the workweek as well.

Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. NW Kansas will be dry for most of the day but a few storms could develop by evening as an upper-level disturbance moves around this ridge.

A rogue stronger to even severe storms isn’t off the table as instability increases in the heat of the day.

Hail and gusty winds will be the primary concerns. Small rain chances are on the docket Tuesday and Wednesday and these weak impulses move through the state. As this area high pressure continues to build in from the SW, so will more heat and humidity.

Temperatures will soar back into the upper 90s and even lower triple digits by the latter half of this week with feels like temps possible near 110°. This will likely warrant Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings. A more organized system looks to bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms by weeks end and into next weekend.

-T.J.