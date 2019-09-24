T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front moves in, bringing storm chances

High pressure has continued to move eastward and now the doors are opening for more unsettled conditions.

A cold front is on the approach and that is going to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms later on today.

These look to develop in the peak of daytime heating and instability, just in time for the evening commute.

A few of these could be strong to severe as a result, with the primary hazards being gusty winds and larger hail.

These showers and thunderstorms will diminish through the overnight but we could see a lingering shower or thunderstorm early tomorrow morning. This boundary then looks to stall and bring the potential for a spotty shower or storm across the southern half of the viewing area late Wednesday and into Thursday but most will stay dry.

With a rather unstable atmosphere, we will have to watch the potential for strong storms in the afternoon. Another front will head our way Friday into the start of the weekend and temperatures will be spiking ahead of this system.

Highs will be climbing back into the mid to upper 80s but will take a tumble behind this disturbance on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again but activity is looking widely scattered at this point. This active weather pattern holds all the way through the start of next week with a cold front expected to move in spreading more chances for showers and storms by Tuesday. Temps will surge upward ahead of that wave, with highs in the 80s and 90s Monday and Tuesday.

-T.J.