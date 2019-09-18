T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front moving in

High pressure has slowly but surely been moving away from us here in Kansas and that will continue to open the doors for some upper-level disturbances to move in.

Not only will we become a bit more active but a front is approaching from the west and that will be stalling across the region today. With that, we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The boundary isn’t terribly potent but along the front, we’ll see the best bet for a rogue storm.

The chances go down through tonight with the daytime instability diminishing but another disturbance will be moving eastward tomorrow and this will bring a better chance for showers and storms in Western Kansas. This will really be the start of our unsettled pattern that looks to continue all the way into next week. Multiple waves of moisture will be moving in with a stronger cold front pushing in later on this weekend. With that, our temps will take a hit and fall back down toward more seasonable levels. For now, though the Summer-Like heat will be holding.

Highs today will be topping out in the 80s and 90s with more above-average conditions on tap for Thursday. Our AM commute tomorrow should be dry but the mild feel will be around yet again.

By this weekend, temps will be rounding out in the low to mid-80s for many of us. This active weather pattern looks to continue for our first day of Autumn with another system on the way. It could bring more isolated storms with some possibly lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropics Update: Tropical Depression 10 formed yesterday and will continue to strengthen as it moves off to the west. It’s going to move over warmer waters and a region with fairly little wind shear which will allow it to develop into a tropical storm later on today.

IT is expected to become a hurricane later on this week. Impacts could be seen in the Leeward Islands as well as Puerto Rico. Stay tuned for the latest.

-T.J.