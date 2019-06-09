T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front sparking up strong to severe storms

A cold front is on the move and this is going to bring another shot of showers and thunderstorms to the region. In the Wichita Metro, skies will remain filled with sunshine which will make for a great last night of Riverfest.

Some of these that are closer to the front have been strong to severe. The primary hazards will be large hail and gusty winds but an isolated tornado is possible. Reports of landspouts have already been seen with these thunderstorms. For that reason, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for NW Kansas until 10 PM.

This boundary will continue to push eastward through the overnight with showers and storms expected to congeal into more of cluster. This could still pose a torrential rain threat as well as stronger winds.

The front won’t actually get through the area until Sunday afternoon which will allow for moisture to stick around into early afternoon.

High pressure will build in behind this system giving us some sunshine for the start of the workweek and cooler conditions.

Another boundary will press in by Tuesday which could bring a few showers and thunderstorms. This week is looking much drier but we could see a couple sprinkles as a few waves of energy move through. A chance of storms returns by the start of next week.

-T.J.