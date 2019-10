A strong cold front in the Plains has started to make its way into Kansas. There's already a big difference in temps between Western and Central Kansas.

There's even a wind chill out west where strong winds are making it feel like the 20s and 30s. The colder air will march east through the day. So that means Central Kansas will hit highs in the 60s to low 70s by mid/late morning and then it's all downhill from there.