The cold front has moved on but we're left with a much colder morning. Temperatures Friday start in the 20s and 30s but with strong winds continuing to blow out of the north it feels like it's as low as the single digits for some.

There's also a narrow, broken band of flurries and sprinkles tracking east through the state. This should wrap up and exit the viewing area by sunrise. No accumulation is expected but some Western and Northern communities could see a trace on the ground just as the day starts.