T.J.’s Forecast: Cool closeout to the weekend

As high pressure continues to build in, clouds will be on the decrease through the evening and into tonight.

This is going to clear our skies and keep our winds calmer through the overnight. Lows will take a tumble as a result, morning temps on Monday near 42 in the Wichita Metro.

Even colder conditions will be felt out west with frost possible as low dip near freezing.

A Frost Advisory is in effect through early Monday.

Winds will be switching out of the south tomorrow as this high begins to move eastward.

Highs will warm toward average, topping out in the lower 70s under loads of sunshine.

Mainly sunny skies will hold into our Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. This area of low pressure is looking more potent with a big warm-up ahead of this boundary, and much colder air on the backside. If colder air can rush in fast enough, before the moisture exits, parts of NW Kansas and SW Nebraska could be looking at some snow by the latter half of next week.

Temperatures will be marginal but the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere will be definitely cold enough to support snow. It’s still way too early to talk about any sort of accumulations but this is something we’ll be monitoring closely. Wintry air will take hold of the region in the wake of this system with highs only in the 30s and 40s for Thursday and Friday. Don’t worry, the chill won’t stick around too long witha nice warm-up in-store by next weekend. Highs look to warm back into the 60s and 70s.

-T.J.