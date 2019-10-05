T.J.’s Forecast: Cooler air filters in behind the cold front

The cold frontal passage brought unsettled conditions earlier today but now we’re clearing out as high pressure has been building in.

This will give us mainly clear skies as we progress through the rest of the evening and into tonight.

With those clear skies and calming winds, temps will take the tumble with lows falling into the 30s out across NW Kansas.

This is where we find a Frost Advisory which will linger into Sunday AM. Make sure you bring in any plants that are sensitive.

Even though high pressure is taking over at the surface, the trailing upper-level wave in the atmosphere bring the shot for some spotty showers tomorrow in Southcentral communities.

Temps will be a little cooler as a result with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

Not all of us will see a shower but a few are possible with some clearing expected by evening. The start of the workweek is looking gorgeous and just about perfect for this time of the year.

Loads of sunshine will be seen with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s. Winds will continue to turn around to south helping our temps rise even further into mid-week. This all ahead of our next front which will bring another massive cooldown. It also brings the chance for more showers and thunderstorms with the potential for a few snowflakes in SW Nebraska and NW Kansas.

Yes, you heard right! It’s way too early to tell right now but the possibility is there. Once that front pushes through, temps will go from the 70s and 80s on Wednesday to highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s by Thursday. The start of next week is looking dry, quiet, and sunny as high pressure moving our way.

-T.J.