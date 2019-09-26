T.J.’s Forecast: Cooler Thursday, warmth/storms chances return on Friday

A front has continued to sit across the region, sparking up showers and thunderstorms through the overnight and into early this morning. Clouds will hang tough today as a result, holding our temps down.

Highs will be seasonable, topping out in the 70s and 80s. The boundary has shifted just to our south which will keep winds from the NE early but it won’t last long.

As the front pushes back to the NE, our winds will turn around to the south helping warm our temps into our day tomorrow. It could also spark up a spotty sprinkle late today and into the overnight.

Tomorrow, ahead of our next front, the winds will be strong, and temps will soar back up close to 90° across parts of the viewing area. Shower and storm chances will also be on the rise, especially by late in the day.

With temps really heating up, the atmosphere will become unstable, which will help bring a shot for severe weather.

The primary concerns will be larger hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Make sure you stay tuned to our latest forecast! These showers and storms will linger into the start of the weekend, but it’s not going to be a washout. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms though, through much of the day with some potentially lingering into Sunday.

As this front pushes back to the north as a warm front, our highs will surge back into the 80s and 90s Sunday. This ahead of our next cold front that will be moving in as we approach the middle of next week. This system could be more potent, bringing more widespread moisture, with a big cooldown expected by the latter half of next week.

-T.J.