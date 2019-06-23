T.J.’s Forecast: Front finally moves eastward, quieter conditions tomorrow

The last 24 hour has been quite active across parts of the KSN Viewing Area thanks to a front that stalled across the region.

Not only did this boundary spark up storms but another wave of energy pushed into Kansas from Colorado. This brought more thunderstorms that put down damaging wind gusts close to 100 mph across parts of the Wichita Metro, including Derby.

That area of moisture is clearing the state and moving east but there is another upper level disturbance that is sparking up isolated showers and thunderstorms. With the help of winds back out of the NW and the instability in the atmosphere waning, those storms do look to diminish through the evening.

We could still see a spotty sprinkle through the overnight.

High pressure builds in by the start of the workweek and this will give us an abundance of sunshine and seasonable conditions.

Winds eventually turn back around to the SW as this ridge builds eastward but it will also help our temps to climb.

Highs will go from the 80s tomorrow to the 90s through the rest of the week. It’ll be a much quieter week but the ridge will be a little “dirty” with just a slim chance of sprinkles and storms.

-T.J.