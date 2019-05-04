T.J.’s Forecast: Front presses in bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms

We have seen more sunshine today compared to the last couple of days as high pressure briefly took control of the Central High Plains. It’s moving eastward now, which is making way for another front to move into Kansas.

With that, our shower and storm chances are on the rise. This boundary will continue to scoot our way through the evening with a few strong to severe storms possible.

The primary concerns are going to be gusty winds and larger hail. Downpours and frequent lightning will also accompany these storms.

Once the sun sets, I think we’ll see a lot of these diminish because these storms are aided by that daytime instability and energy.

This front is going to continue to stay situated over the area and become rather stationary to our north.

This will keep the southerly winds on the uptick which will bring up more warmth as well as moisture into the atmosphere.

As a result, we’ll see more chances for showers and thunderstorms into Sunday with again, the possibility of some of those turning strong to severe.

Our peak energy and heating will be tomorrow afternoon and that is when our window will open for isolated severe storms. Hail and strong winds will be the main concerns on Sunday as well. The chances for moisture don’t end there either.

The shot remains for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday all the way through the day on Wednesday. We’ll have to be on the lookout again for severe weather, especially mid-week. This boundary will finally clear the area late Wednesday into Thursday will possibly a few lingering sprinkles. Another disturbance looks to take shape and move eastward Friday into the weekend, possibly bringing more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s and 80s throughout the next couple of days but will cooldown behind this front once in finally pushes through. Look for highs in the 50s and 60s by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Stay weather aware out there!

-T.J.