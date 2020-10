A warm front will lift through the area today and as it does it'll bring a few showers and even some rumbles of thunder to the area. Severe weather isn't expected today though.

There could be some patchy fog around this morning too. Western Kansas will experience periods of mist and drizzle, the chance of rain in this part of the area doesn't look as good. Clouds will hold on strong to start the day so the first step out the door will be a gray and chilly one again.