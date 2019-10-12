T.J.’s Forecast: Gorgeous kick-start to the weekend

The potent low that brought much colder air to the viewing area is continuing to move off to the East. Behind it, a ridge of high pressure to build in.

As a result, we’ve been seeing lots of sunshine. Winds have turned around to the south which has helped our temps climb back toward seasonable levels for this time of the year.

With clearing skies and calming winds through the overnight, temperatures will quickly cool off. Lows will be tumbling back into the 20s and 30s for many of us.

Even more sunshine will be seen tomorrow with highs expected to climb into the 70s for the majority of the region.

A little shortwave will turn the winds around back to the north in Western Kansas but our eastern communities will hang onto that southerly flow.

While the ridge keeps building across the Plains, a cold front at the surface will be on the move. Ahead of that boundary, more warmth will stream in for Monday. Highs look to top out in the 70s and 80s. The front will then skirt in late Monday into Tuesday bringing with it the small chance for a shower.

A brief cooldown will be felt Tuesday and Wednesday before we start to warm back up. Most of the area will stay dry with the best chances in the Wichita Metro. We then begin to dry out as we head into mid-week with high pressure taking back over. We’ll see an abundance of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday before another front heads our way Friday into the weekend. This also brings with it the chance for showers and thunderstorms to close down the workweek.

-T.J.