T.J.’s Forecast: Gorgeous start to Autumn

Fall officially begins today and it will feel a lot more like it compared to the last week.

Temperatures will be seasonably warm but it will feel much more refreshing thanks to the cold front that pushed through yesterday. High pressure has taken over behind the boundary but it’s already moving eastward.

We still have clear skies and calm winds, allowing for some patchy dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued, including parts of Eastern Kansas.

As this high builds east, southeasterly winds will bring our temps back upward in the days ahead. Highs today will be topping out in the low to mid-80s under mainly sunny skies.

This active weather pattern does look to continue with a cold front on the approach tonight into tomorrow. A couple of storms could be seen tomorrow into Tuesday night as a result.

There will be a fair amount of instability in the atmosphere which could make for a few stronger storms. We do have a Marginal Risk in place, including the Wichita Metro.

This will clear the area but it still looks to stall and push back north which could spark up more storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Chances are slim but not zero. Another front will be on the move and move in by Friday and Saturday and this will bring a big cooldown for the weekend. Highs will be dipping back into the 70s across much of the region but it won’t hold. A ridge of high pressure will be building in to start next week and this will allow for more Summer-Like heat to stream in.

-T.J.