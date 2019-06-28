T.J.’s Forecast: Heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere

Another hot and humid day brings several Heat Advisories to the area. The advisories will expire Saturday at 9PM. Make sure you are taking your precautions such as drinking water and staying in the shade when going outside for long periods of time.

Similar to yesterday, the southerly wind is bringing lots of moisture to the state but not only moisture, more heat as well.

The high humidity increases heat indices which could be well into the triple digits in the heat advised spots.

This would make for a great pool day but make sure you get the sunscreen and shades out. Whenever those dewpoints get into this realm, it feels quite oppressive out there. Make sure you’re taking some breaks in the A/C if you have to be out and about.

The pattern that we’ve gotten into will be rather stagnant with hot and humid conditions holding on right through the weekend.

A high pressure system in the west will keep the rain chances away until Monday but as a couple of disturbances move our way, we’ll see some slim storm chances next week.

Rain chances arrive on Monday and stay through July 4th. They will stay small but we could see an isolated shower or storm. We’ll have to watch for any severe storms that could develop. Temps do cool down a touch, back toward average by the end of next week.

-T.J.