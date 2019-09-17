T.J.’s Forecast: Heat and humidity hang on

We started off the workweek on a much above average note and that feel isn’t expected to leave us as we step into our Tuesday. High pressure has drifted off to the east, meaning that ridge has as well but the southerly flow is expected to hold through the next couple of days.

This means more warmth and humidity across the viewing area right into mid-week.

This front and the approaching trough associated with the boundary do begin to head our way and as that difference in pressure becomes greater, so will our wind speeds.

Winds could occasionally gust close to 40 mph today, if not a little higher than that. Make sure you have anything secure that is prone to blowing around in the wind.

With that boundary moving in, it will also bring some relief to NW Kansas into Wednesday while the rest of us remain hot.

It could also bring a brief shower or thunderstorm but any moisture that does develop will be shortlived. Our better rain chances arrive by the latter half of the workweek and into this weekend due to multiple upper-level waves moving through as well as a stronger front by the weekend.

This one will bring relief to the viewing area with a lot more seasonable of conditions on tap. Highs will go from the 90s to the low to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday. Some spots in Western Kansas may not even break out of the 70s. Our best rain chances right now are looking like Friday into the start of the weekend with some activity possibly lingering into Sunday. This active pattern looks to continue with hints of another area of low pressure moving in by next Monday into Tuesday.

-T.J.